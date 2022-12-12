Sandman season 2 is going ahead – despite some fans thinking it could be cancelled

The Sandman writer Neil Gaiman has reassured fans that the second season of the wildly popular Netflix series will still go ahead – despite a new report causing some confusion among the fanbase.

The story in question from Deadline (opens in new tab) focuses on Warner Bros. Discovery (which produces The Sandman for Netflix) reportedly being unhappy with how Netflix structures its payments for producers.

In response to a fan asking if it was bad news for the new season, Gaiman said (opens in new tab), "Sandman Season 2 has been commissioned by Netflix and is real. Whatever behind the scenes wrangling and negotiating needed to happen to make this a reality has already occurred."

After what felt like years, The Sandman fans’ dreams came true back in November with news that the fantasy adaptation had been renewed for a second season. That was later followed by Gaiman confirming the first new character in the upcoming season: Delirium.

"We have more members of the Endless coming including the youngest member of the Endless," Gaiman revealed during Brazil’s 2022 Comic Con Experience. "Don't tell anybody, but it's Delirium. There will be butterflies, there will be balloons, there will be magic, there will be chicken and telephone-flavored ice cream. It's all coming for you."

The Sandman’s first season was a major hit for Netflix, with over 350 million hours watched within the show’s first month on the streamer. The Sandman season 2, set to continue Dream's journey, is currently undated.

