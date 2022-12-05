Neil Gaiman confirms first new character for The Sandman season 2

Creator Neil Gaiman has revealed the first new character in The Sandman season 2.

"We have things coming for you in Season 2," Gaiman said during Brazil's 2022 Comic Con Experience. "We have more members of the Endless coming including the youngest member of the Endless. Don't tell anybody, but it's Delirium. There will be butterflies, there will be balloons, there will be magic, there will be chicken and telephone-flavored ice cream. It's all coming for you."

Delirium first appeared in The Sandman Vol. 2 #21 back in 1990. Season one introduced us to four out of the seven members of the Endless, a family of anthropomorphic personifications of universal concepts: Dream (Tom Sturridge), Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), Desire (Mason Alexander Park), and Despair (Donna Preston). Destiny, the oldest sibling, is briefly mentioned, and we have yet to meet Destruction, the 'middle child.'

The series, a direct adaptation of Gaiman's original DC comic, was renewed in November after spending four weeks at the top of Netflix's TV show chart, garnering over 127.5 million hours watched in its second week on the streamer. "There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus & the rest of them," Gaiman announced. "Now it's time to get back to work. There's a family meal ahead... And Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie) is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell."

The actor playing Delirium has not yet been revealed, nor has season two been given a release date.

