Ncuti Gatwa will be the first gay Doctor, Neil Patrick Harris reveals

Ncuti Gatwa is set to be the first gay Doctor, Neil Patrick Harris has revealed. Gatwa's casting in Doctor Who was revealed earlier this year, and the actor will be taking over from Jodie Whittaker in 2023 with Russel T. Davies back as showrunner.

"I got to meet and interact with him a bit and he's glorious," Harris told the Just for Variety podcast (opens in new tab). "He'll be the first gay Doctor, which is going to be super cool, a sexier Doctor."

Details on the new era of Doctor Who are scarce at the moment, but Harris will be playing a villain. "Neil Patrick Harris, welcome to Cardiff," Davies wrote on Twitter, revealing the casting. "Playing the greatest enemy the Doctor has ever faced. Such a great actor, such a great man, it's an honor and a hoot. Have fun!"

"Thank you for inviting me into your Whoniverse, [Davies]," Harris said on Instagram (opens in new tab), along with a picture of him looking particularly sinister in costume. "I'll try my hardest to do my worst. This Doctor has no idea what's in store. And even if he does… Who cares? Ha ha ha HA ha-ha-ha!"

The latest run of the sci-fi show looks to be its most diverse and inclusive yet. Also part of the cast of the new Doctor Who is Heartstopper's Yasmin Finney as new companion Rose, who has confirmed she'll be playing a trans character (H/T Metro (opens in new tab)).

David Tennant and Catherine Tate will also be returning to the show, though how they fit into the storyline remains to be seen.

