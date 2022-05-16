David Tennant and Catherine Tate to return to Doctor Who in 2023

David Tennant and Catherine Tate are set to return to Doctor Who to celebrate 60 years of the sci-fi series, reuniting in their roles as the Doctor and Donna for the first time in 15 years.

Tennant played the Doctor between 2005 and 2010, while Tate played his companion Donna in season 4, which aired in 2008. The two parted ways at the end of the season when the Doctor was forced to wipe Donna's memory in order to save her life.

"They’re back! And it looks impossible – first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna. What on earth is happening?" returning showrunner Russell T. Davies said (via The Guardian ). Davies was previously head writer and showrunner between 2005 and 2009, overseeing the show's reboot after it had been off-air for 16 years.

"Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime."

It was recently announced that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa would replace current Doctor actor Jodie Whittaker in the next season of the long-running series. Whittaker will make her last appearance in the role later this year in a 90-minute special episode to celebrate 100 years of the BBC.