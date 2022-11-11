Is Namor a mutant? Will he join the X-Men? Everything we know about the MCU's mutants

Just what's going on with mutants in the MCU? Black Panther: Wakanda Forever introduces Namor, who directly calls himself a mutant. So does that make him part of the X-Men? And when will that super-team finally arrive?

Below, we've broken down everything you need to know about mutants and the MCU, including which characters are confirmed mutants so far – and when the X-Men could finally debut in the movies. It's been a long time coming, after all. So, to clear up all those lingering questions, look no further than our ultimate guide to the MCU's mutants. Warning: some mild spoilers for Black Panther 2 ahead.

Is Namor a mutant? Will he join the X-Men?

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Namor tells Shuri that he was born "a mutant." As he explains, his mother ingested a plant while pregnant with him which turned her from an air-breather into a water-breather. Because of this, Namor was born with pointy ears and ankle wings that allow him to fly. He's also the only person from his underwater kingdom Talokan who can walk on land without needing their own water supply, and he ages much slower than everyone else.

In the comics, Namor carries the X-Gene, though he's not actually a member of the X-Men. It remains to be seen if the MCU's version of the character will also carry the mutant gene, as, for now, it all seems to come down to the Talokanil plant.

Who else is a mutant in the MCU?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

So far, the MCU has one other confirmed mutant besides Namor: Kamala Khan. Kamala was the first mutant to debut in the MCU. In Ms. Marvel episode 6, her friend Bruno informed her: "



"There's something different in your genes, like a mutation," says her friend Bruno. As the words are said, the X-Men Animated Series soundtrack can be heard in the background. Kamala's superpowers are activated by a bangle given to her by her grandmother, which works by drawing power from the Noor Dimension. Interestingly, both Namor and Kamala have had their powers activated by external – though very differing – factors.

We've also seen Professor X, who made his MCU debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, played by Patrick Stewart. The actor previously portrayed the character in Fox's X-Men movies. However, in Doctor Strange, he's technically a live-action version of the X-Men Animated Series version of the character, and not a continuation of the X-Men movies. He's also from a completely different universe to the main MCU timeline, so does not technically count as an MCU mutant.

Then there are the likes of Mr. Immortal, introduced in She-Hulk, Scarlet Witch, and Quicksilver – all are mutants in the comics, but haven't yet been confirmed to be the same in the MCU.

What are mutants? Why have they only just been introduced?

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Mutants are most closely associated with the X-Men in Marvel; these characters carry the X-Gene, which gives them their superpowers. There've been plenty of X-Men movies already, but these are not in the same universe as the MCU.

Why mutants were never part of the MCU, that comes down to rights – the X-Men movies were all made by Fox, which was a separate studio to Disney. However, Disney has since acquired Fox, which means mutants can now come to the MCU. It's worth noting that Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6 have already been mapped out – and without a proper X-Men movie in sight.

Aren't the X-Men in the MCU already?

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

So far, the X-Men haven't been properly introduced to the MCU. Patrick Stewart did reprise his role as Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though that was an alternate universe and a different version of Professor X.

Perhaps more confusingly, Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, which is confirmed to be part of the MCU. How, exactly, that will make sense remains to be seen.

Evan Peters also cameoed in WandaVision as Quicksilver, a role he previously played in Fox's X-Men films. However, the WandaVision version was revealed to be a fake Peter Maximoff.

Finally, Jennifer Walters directly name-dropped the X-Men during the seriously meta She-Hulk finale, asking KEVIN when we can expect to see them.

When will the X-Men be in the MCU?

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

It doesn't look like we'll be seeing the X-Men for a long while yet. The earliest they could debut is realistically Marvel Phase 6, which will start in 2025; in 2019, Kevin Feige hinted that we wouldn't be seeing the X-Men until 2025, but this may have been delayed considering the Coronavirus pandemic delayed things at Marvel.

It's possible that the mutants could be Marvel's next big storyline after the Multiverse Saga comes to a close, so there's every chance of a new X-Men movie as part of an as-yet-unannounced Marvel Phase 7.

For much more on Wakanda Forever, check our our spoilery deep dives on: