Moon Knight casting hints at a major flashback still to come

A Moon Knight casting hints that a major flashback is still to come in the remaining two episodes. Spoilers for episode 4 ahead!

Rey Lucas plays Elias Spector in the Disney Plus series (H/T Variety) – Elias is Marc Spector's father. Considering Lucas doesn't look any older than Oscar Isaac, it would seem a flashback to Marc's childhood is on the cards.

In Marvel comics, Elias sent his son to the Putnam Psychiatric Hospital, and that's where Marc woke up in Moon Knight episode 4. It's possible that, as Marc and his other personality Steven Grant continue their journey through the hospital, aided by the Egyptian god Taweret, memories of Elias are unearthed.

Although, it's doubtful Putnam is all that it appears. Marc was shot dead (confirmed by writer Jeremy Slater), and Taweret is associated with safe passage to the underworld in Egyptian mythology. All things considered, then, it would seem Marc and Steven are in the afterlife.

Moon Knight has just two episodes left to release, and co-director Aaron Moorhead has teased that more twists are on the way. "I think if you were surprised by episode 4, get ready to be surprised again by episodes 5 and 6," he said. "I know it just sounds like a nice little tag, but I promise you that's actually the case."

One surprise could be the introduction of Jake Lockley, Marc's third personality. Marvel fans already think he's been hinted at in the show – and one of his potential appearances takes place in the hospital.

