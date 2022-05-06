Moon Knight writer reveals an Eternals cameo was scrapped

Moon Knight writer/executive producer Jeremy Slater has revealed that an Eternals cameo was cut from the Disney Plus show.

The series, which has wrapped up its six episode run on the streamer, had no major links to the MCU – and even the Moon Knight post-credits scene was completely cameo free.

"I tried very hard to get the Eternals into the show, just because I'm buddies with Kumail Nanjiani… I want[ed] some Kingo," Slater told The Direct. "At one point, there was a flashback on the page that sort of showed one of Khonshu's Avatars back in ancient Egypt, sort of dealing with Ammit being locked away, and Alexander the Great, and all of that stuff. You sort of saw this Avatar team-up with the Eternals. It was a really fun scene, but again, it was so massively expensive to recreate Ancient Egypt, to sort of bring in 3 or 4 of the Eternals to have this big action sequence."

He added: "It was one of those things where it was a very fun scene, and it would have been a great cold open to one of the episodes, but it also would have had to come out of our budget somewhere else, and probably would have hurt our finale along the way. So, that was the cameo I had to cut. It hurt, but it was also the right thing to do for the show, and I think everyone sort of collectively agreed. There's plenty of time in the future to team this guy up with other characters in the MCU and start building these connections; let's not force something just because the other shows have all had it."

Director Mohamed Diab recently revealed that two major crossovers were cut from Moon Knight – it would seem one was the potential Eternals appearance, then.

In the end, the only links the show had to the wider MCU was an advert for the Global Repatriation Council and a name-drop of Madripoor. Both were originally introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Interestingly enough, though, Slater's comments seem to suggest a Moon Knight season 2 – or a continuation of some kind – could be on the cards.

All six episodes of Moon Knight are streaming on Disney Plus now. For much more on the TV show, check out our guides to the Moon Knight ending explained – and every time that final twist was foreshadowed in the series.