Moon Knight cut Marvel crossovers, director reveals

Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab has revealed that show cut two Marvel crossovers. Minor spoilers ahead!

The series, which stars Oscar Isaac as the titular Marc Spector/Steven Grant, didn't feature any cameos from other MCU characters, and only a few moments linked it to the wider Marvel universe at all. Even the Moon Knight post-credits scene was cameo-free.

"We had the freedom to place it whenever," Diab told Variety, when asked about crossovers. "I want to tell you the very first scene, there was a crossover, and the very end scene, there was a crossover. But as the story developed and we kept changing the scripts, we felt like, 'We don't need that.' All of us. It was a collective decision."

He continued: "And then I kept thinking: It's a rule. There has to be a scene at the end that connects us to the MCU. But I think they decided, 'You know what, the surprise is that there isn't, and what's going to make this show unique is it doesn't need anything else.' The best compliment we get on the show is when people tell us, 'This doesn’t feel like a Marvel show. It feels like a standalone show that feels more dramatic, more dark, grounded.' I feel like we succeeded in bringing Marvel more to our corner. So, so proud and happy."

In the end, the show only had two minor links to the MCU: a name-drop of Madripoor, and a bus advert for the Global Repatriation Council, AKA the GRC.

All six episodes of Moon Knight are streaming on Disney Plus now.