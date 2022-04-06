Moon Knight episode 2 is hiding another QR code giveaway

Were you paying attention during the latest episode of Moon Knight? The second episode of the new MCU Disney Plus series is hiding another free giveaway and, thankfully, this one is far easier to spot.

During Steven Grant’s confused search for ‘his’ storage unit, you can see a QR code at 8:26. Whip out your phone’s camera to scan it and you’ll be whisked away to a Marvel page for a free comic.

#MOONKNIGHT SPOILERS~~~~~~The QR code on the locker leads to Werewolf by Night #33 pic.twitter.com/yyBK96azloApril 6, 2022 See more

The comic in question is Werewolf by Night #33. Following on from last week’s giveaway of Moon Knight’s comic debut, this issue features the second appearance of Moon Knight and sees him doing battle with Were-Beast.

The promotion is going to continue for all six episodes through Disney Plus, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for more QR codes in future instalments.

Curiously enough, Werewolf by Night is set to be introduced to the MCU imminently. A recent report by The Wrap (opens in new tab) indicates that Gael Garcia Bernal will play the character on a Halloween special – though it’s not known if he’ll portray the original incarnation of the character (as seen opposite Moon Knight in Werewolf by Night #33) or Jake Gomez, a member of the Hopi Native American tribe whose family has been cursed with lycanthropy.

For more on Moon Knight, be sure to check out our own interview with Steven Grant/Marc Spector actor Oscar Isaac. And for a look ahead to the MCU’s future plans, there’s our guide to Marvel Phase 4 and new Marvel TV shows. If you're not already, then subscribe to Disney Plus here (opens in new tab).