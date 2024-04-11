Apple's Godzilla spin-off series starring Kurt Russell is getting a second season

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has been renewed for season 2 at Apple TV Plus.

Created by Chris Black and Matt Fraction, the sci-fi thriller sees two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Real-life father-and-son Wyatt and Kurt Russell play past and present versions of protagonist Lee Shaw, with part of the series taking place half a century earlier.

The cast includes Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski. WandaVision director Matt Shakman helmed the first two episodes, and will executive-produce the second season.

"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has left an indelible imprint on the hearts, minds and imaginations of audiences around the world, led by the brilliance of Chris, Matt, Kurt, Wyatt and the incredibly gifted talented cast and creative team," said Morgan Wandell, head of international development for Apple TV+. "We couldn’t be more excited for viewers to not only have the chance to experience even more thrills in season two, but to embark on epic, new journeys in the franchise, as we expand Legendary’s Monsterverse."

Legendary Entertainment’s Monsterverse began in 2014 with Godzilla and continued with Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire being the most recent edition. More spin-off series based on the franchise are on the way.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 is streaming now on Apple TV Plus. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.