Modern Warfare Dirty Old Houseboat playlist explained, including maps and modes

The Modern Warfare Dirty Old Houseboat playlist is the latest addition to the Call of Duty Modern Warfare multiplayer offerings, replacing the Modern Warfare COD Players Only Want One Thing playlist that featured for a few days. While you can understand "Dirty Old Houseboat" if you think hard about it (houseboat is especially clever), we've got all the details you need on the Modern Warfare Dirty Old Houseboat playlist right here.

Modern Warfare Dirty Old Houseboat playlist maps and modes

(Image credit: Activision)

We've had Shipment 24/7, we've had Shoot the Ship, we've had 10v10 Shipment... now get ready for Dirty Old Houseboat. This playlist consists of Shipment, Shoot House, and... Rust, of course! These are the three smallest maps in the game and while Shoot the Rusty Ship was the obvious name for the playlist, Dirty Old Houseboat is much cleverer. But what gamemodes are included?

Team Deathmatch

Kill Confirmed

Domination

Headquarters

Hardpoint

We haven't seen Cranked or Grind pop up yet while playing so it seems like they've been omitted from the playlist this time in favour of Headquarters, but Infinity Ward likes to rotate modes so they may be added before Dirty Old Houseboat's time is up. Personally, I'm grateful for the Rust inclusion; it's great for camos and taking down aerial killstreaks with launchers. Almost at Damascus...

