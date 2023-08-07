Modern Warfare 3 launches in November, Call of Duty dev finally confirms

Activision Blizzard has finally confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is coming on November 10.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 release date was confirmed as part of a brief new teaser trailer, which you can see below. The trailer consists mostly of an abstract journey through a series of red spikes, with a few flashes of character faces here and there. There are a few bits of dialogue, including "never bury your enemies alive."

The existence of Modern Warfare 3 will come as no surprise to pretty much anybody who cares about Call of Duty at this point. The game's title was referenced as part of several leaks in July, some of which were subject to DMCA strikes. The leaks eventually got too obvious for even Activision Blizzard to ignore, and soon after the publisher confirmed that this year's Call of Duty game would officially be revealed as part of a Warzone event.

We still don't have a date for that Warzone event, though dataminers have found reference to a possible date of August 17. Today's teaser trailer also contains a phone number, which responds to texts by pointing to the location of several missiles on the Warzone map, seemingly setting the stage for the full reveal event.

No platforms or beta information has been confirmed for Modern Warfare 3. Last week, Activision officially rebranded the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone client as simply 'Call of Duty,' which certainly seems to indicate the possibility of future Call of Duty games - like Modern Warfare 3 - being part of the same application.

How will Modern Warfare 3 rank among the best Call of Duty games? Can it beat, uh, Modern Warfare 3?