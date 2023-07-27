Call of Duty devs refuse to stop torturous Modern Warfare 3 teases - now there's a Warzone reveal event

It is effectively an open secret that Call of Duty 2023 is going to be Modern Warfare 3, and it seems that Activision is finally willing to say that fact out loud - after a worldwide reveal event in Warzone, that is.

Yes, buried in the announcement blog for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Season 5 is confirmation that the Call of Duty 2023 reveal event is coming. "Drop into Call of Duty: Warzone to experience the worldwide reveal for Call of Duty 2023 in a limited-time event," the devs say. "Join the ranks of Shadow Company to take on Konni forces and secure the chemical weapon threat before it’s too late."

There are no details on when that reveal event will take place, but Season 5 launches on August 2, so it'll be some point after that date. The devs recommend you follow the usual Call of Duty social media channels for further details as they become available.

Historically, new Call of Duty games are usually revealed in April or May of the year they're released in. A new Call of Duty game for 2023 has long been confirmed through Activision financial reports, but the company has been dragging out this year's reveal to a downright excruciating degree. Just weeks after issuing DMCA strikes against leaked Modern Warfare 3 content, the devs more recently started making jokes about increasingly obvious leaks. That includes Sledgehammer Games, the studio rumored to be leading development on Modern Warfare 3.

Our list of new games for 2023 can finally include Call of Duty soon enough.