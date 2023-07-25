Sledgehammer finally says it: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 reveal looks imminent

By Jordan Gerblick
published

The reported Modern Warfare 3 developer seems to be teasing this year's sequel on social media

Sledgehammer Games, the developer reported to be making Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, seems to be teasing the sequel across its social media accounts.

A day after the official Call of Duty Twitter account acknowledged recent Modern Warfare 3 leaks, Activision has apparently given Sledgehammer the green light to kick start the curiously delayed pre-release hype campaign with a not-so-subtle logo change.

The Call of Duty sleuths over at Charlie Intel recently spotted Sledgehammer's updated logo, which replaces the 'E' with a red, sideways 'III' - a likely nod to Modern Warfare 3. Looking around, the new logo has replaced the old one on Sledgehammer's Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch channels, so it's not as if this is just a one-off thing.

Sledgehammer has yet to be confirmed as the developer of this year's Call of Duty, and neither has Modern Warfare 3 been announced, but a Bloomberg report from February suggests a Sledgehammer-developed Modern Warfare 3 is indeed due for an announcement and release this year.

For its part, Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard has only officially acknowledged 2023's entry as a "full annual premium release" coming this year, despite earlier reports that the franchise wouldn't release a new game until at least 2024. New Call of Duty games typically launch in November, so it shouldn't be long until we learn the truth either way.

