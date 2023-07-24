Call of Duty devs acknowledge Modern Warfare 3 leaks that are too obvious to ignore

The Modern Warfare 3 leaks have officially gotten too obvious to ignore, as even the Call of Duty developers themselves have begun to acknowledge them.

Earlier today, Twitter user (X user?) algebra_sloth posted an image of several Monster Energy boxes sporting a logo for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, stylized here as 'Modern Warfare III.' Given how frequently Call of Duty has teamed up with Monster in the past and the volume of other recent Modern Warfare 3 leaks, this is about the least surprising reveal imaginable.

The Monster Energy box was shared so widely that Call of Duty's official Twi- er, X account was forced to respond, saying "Whew. Mondays. Anyone have an energy drink they can spare?" The account is now providing cheeky responses to fans who've enjoyed the acknowledgement.

Whew. Mondays. Anyone have an energy drink they can spare?July 24, 2023 See more

Publisher Activision Blizzard has only officially acknowledged this game as a "full annual premium release" set to launch sometime in 2023. It's an unusual marketing play for Call of Duty, which has historically had a clockwork advertising cycle beginning with a trailer and title reveal in April or May. The recent Activision Microsoft hearings have seemingly confirmed rumors that the game's due to launch in November, so we're running low on time for the usual rollouts of betas and other previews we'd expect ahead of a new Call of Duty launch.

If you need to fill the time before Modern Warfare 3's eventual launch, fans are currently flooding back to classic Xbox 360 Call of Duty games following a surprise server revival.