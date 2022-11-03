The first Modern Warfare 2 update is live, but patch notes are coming later

The first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update has been released, but the exact changes aren't clear yet.

In a tweet late last night, developer Infinity Ward said that it had "recently released an update that fixed an issue that prevented players from editing their Profile Showcase." That might not have been at the forefront of players' gameplay concerns, but was likely to prove an easy-to-fix frustration as players wrestled with unlocks.

Elsewhere, the update is said to have "fixed various map exploits and bugs across the game." Unfortunately, at time of writing there's no exact word on what those changes look like - Infinity Ward says that patch notes will eventually show up on the game's Trello board (opens in new tab), but there's nothing there right now.

This first update is likely to be pretty minor in terms of gameplay changes. Less than a week post-release, Infinity Ward will still be gathering data about perks and weapons that may need a tweak to bring them in-line with expectations. Right now, it doesn't seem as though there are any completely busted options, although the M4 and FSS Hurricane have both attracted some attention.

Broadly, Modern Warfare 2 appears to have gotten off to a good start, helped along commercially by becoming the biggest Call of Duty launch in history. The $800 million that the game made in its first three days is a nice boon for Activision, and fans also seem to be on board.

Here's our guide to all the Modern Warfare 2 maps.