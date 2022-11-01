Modern Warfare 2 launch is the biggest in Call of Duty history

Activision says that the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the biggest in the series' history.

In a statement issued today (via CharlieIntel on Twitter (opens in new tab)), the developer said that the game "set a new franchise opening weekend record" across its first three days, besting even the five-day record set by Modern Warfare 3 in 2011. As well as raw sales figures, players set "player participation franchise records," besting numbers of unique players and hours played.

Call of Duty general manager Johanna Faries also stated that the launch was "the highest-grossing entertainment opening of the year," and promised "an unprecedented level of support for the Modern Warfare universe." Some of that will come from the launch of Warzone 2 later this month, as well as the Modern Warfare 2 Hardcore mode.

We already knew that Modern Warfare 2 was off to a good start, as the game had broken franchise records on PlayStation as well as Steam, which it returned to after several years as a Battle.Net exclusive PC release. That said, it's not been entirely smooth sailing, as Infinity Ward has been forced to disable ping systems and attachment tuning. Broadly, however, the reception has been pretty positive, and with the Warzone sequel on its way, Modern Warfare 2 is likely to get a significant boost in the coming weeks.

