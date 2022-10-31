Modern Warfare 2 is the biggest Call of Duty launch ever on PlayStation

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the biggest launch in the franchise’s history, at least on PlayStation platforms.

The official PlayStation account confirmed on Twitter (opens in new tab) that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab) is the biggest release in the franchise, including day one sales, as well as pre-orders. No numbers were shared, but considering the immense size of the franchise in the past, this is a huge win.

Congratulations to @InfinityWard and @Activision on the biggest PlayStation Store launch EVER for a Call of Duty game (including preorders and day one sales).Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is now available for PS4 and PS5! pic.twitter.com/CU9GG853DIOctober 31, 2022 See more

The series has needed it too. In recent years, the series had started to hit declining sales with Activision not being shy in saying it was disappointed in Call of Duty: Vanguard (opens in new tab) last year. At the time it claimed that the game failed because audiences didn’t like the World War 2 setting, and with the Modern Warfare 2 release being such a hit, maybe they weren’t wrong.

That said, it’s equally likely that Modern Warfare 2 is doing better as it’s reviewing better and is a sequel to one of the better Call of Duty games in a decade. The true proof will be in if the game has staying power through the holiday period.

This also makes a great case for Xbox head Phil Spencer to keep Call of Duty multiplatform if and when the Microsoft and Activision Blizzard merger is confirmed. Spencer has recently said that he wants to treat Call of Duty like Minecraft (opens in new tab) and have it available on as many platforms as possible, including PlayStation.

Signs of Modern Warfare 2’s success were there on launch day too, as the game had a couple of minor server issues (opens in new tab) with so many players trying to get in at once. That said, the game seems to have levelled out with not too many reported issues over the weekend when it came to playing.

