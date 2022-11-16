Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 make the drill charge even better at killing campers

After the release of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 season 1, the beloved camper-countering drill charge is better than ever.

The drill charge became a fan favorite practically overnight for its ability to punch through walls and easily reach players who've holed up in a corner somewhere, and today's big update makes it even better at killing exceedingly defensive players. As Infinity Ward detailed in the full patch notes (opens in new tab), sticking a drill charge to someone's riot shield will now "always kill the player ... even if they have the Bomb Squad perk."

This might sound like a small change, but the Riot Shield is both emblematic of turtle strategies and one of the few counters to the drill charge. Just days ago Modern Warfare 2 players were lamenting that the riot shield effectively shuts down the otherwise lethal explosive.

Not anymore. The drill charge can now officially punch through basically everything, including whatever indestructible alloy the friggin' riot shield is made of. On top of that, it's now part of the Warzone 2 sandbox.

If you could go back a year and ask fans of Call of Duty's original battle royale if they'd like a handheld, riot shield-piercing, wall-puncturing, camper-killing powerhouse, roughly 99% of them would say yes, with the other 1% being campers quivering in fear of their new god. This thing was already destructive in traditional Call of Duty multiplayer, and the tense, close-quarters chases and shootouts of Warzone 2 are absolutely perfect for it.

The Modern Warfare 2 update today also brings heavily requested SP-R nerfs and M16 buffs.