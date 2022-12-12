HBO Max cancels series despite renewing it for a second season

HBO Max has pulled the plug on Minx, despite giving it a second season renewal earlier this year.

According to Variety (opens in new tab), the show was about to wrap production on season two when Warner Bros. Discovery decided to give it the axe in order to – once again – "cut costs." Though the first season will be removed from HBO Max, Lionsgate Television remains hopeful and plans to seek out a new home for the series.

“We have enjoyed a good partnership with HBO Max and are working closely to find a new opportunity for Minx, so current, and new viewers, can continue this journey with us,” Lionsgate said in a statement.

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, Minx follows the creation of the first erotic magazine for women founded by a young feminist (Ophelia Lovibond) who teams up with a local sleazeball and low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson). Created and executive produced by Ellen Rapoport, the cast also includes Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya.

Warner Bros. Discovery notoriously killed the Batgirl movie earlier this year, despite being in post-production, as well as the animated sequel to Scoob! It was also announced that Wonder Woman 3 has been scrapped as part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's long-term plans for DC Studios, with Man of Steel 2 rumored to be in trouble as well.

