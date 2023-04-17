The Minecraft Legends iron resource and where to find it is an essential element of the early and late game, as this will quickly become one of the most important resources, used to build the Grindstone Golems and Mossy Golems. However, even once this resource is unlocked after the Nether Spreader Outpost, that's not the same thing as actually having iron on hand. We'll explain how to get iron in Minecraft Legends in our guide below and where you can find it for yourself.

Where to find iron in Minecraft Legends

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

To get iron in Minecraft Legends, players can harvest it in the same way they harvest wood and stone, but keep in mind that it is simply a much rarer resource than either of the others, and easy to mistake for regular stone if you're not looking carefully for it. Iron itself appears in small patches, and Iron Blocks look like stone with pale brown markings going through them, the same way they look in the original Minecraft.

Iron can appear in anywhere in Minecraft Legends but these regions and biomes have a higher chance to spawn them:

Fatelands

Forest

Dry Savanna

To check the region you're in, go into the map and look at the details for each region to see which ones are marked with the icon of an Iron Block on the right hand side.

You can also find iron in the following ways:

Inside Village Chests (check their map to see if the village produces Iron)

(check their map to see if the village produces Iron) When obtaining the Gather Iron Improvement for the first time

for the first time As a random drop from Gold Chests in the overworld

Once you have iron, you'll be able to build some special, better equipment and mobs, such as the Grindstone and Mossy Golem spawners, as well as buildings like the Masonry. However, because Iron is pretty rare, you'll want to use it carefully, as well as keep a close eye on deposits as you travel, and local Village Chests. If you're interested in more rare resources, we've got tips on farming Minecraft Legends Prismarine here!

