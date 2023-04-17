The best Minecraft Legends Prismarine farming method

Prismarine is the main resource for upgrades and levelling in Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends Prismarine is one of the rarest resources in the game, and one of the most important, as it serves the role of EXP, used to build Improvements and upgrades at the Well of Fate, as well as the occasional special structure like Wellhouses. Prismarine is essential if you want to improve both your offense and defense for the rest of the campaign, but it's easy to run low, only able to build a few minor additions at irregular intervals. Fortunately, we'll cover the fastest way to farm Prismarine in Minecraft Legends below, so you're all set for self-improvement.

How to get Prismarine in Minecraft Legends

Prismarine in Minecraft Legends is a reward specifically for destroying Piglin structures, as well as larger outposts. Basically, any building, device or construct made by Piglins that you destroy will drop some loose Prismarine as a reward, though you need to move over the area to gather it.

Bigger, tougher outposts provide more Prismarine, though obviously it'll be more of a challenge. There's also no Prismarine reward for defending villages - the reward for that is the pipeline of resources that comes through the protected Village Chests.

How to farm Prismarine in Minecraft Legends

While there's no Minecraft Legends Prismarine exploit that we know of, there is an approach and a strategy to farming Prismarine as fast as possible that we've managed to work out, and we've laid it out below:

  1. During the daytime, seek out small, easy Piglin Outposts
  2. Build forces of inexpensive golem mobs with an emphasis on structure breaking
  3. Charge into the outpost and target the buildings over the Piglins themselves
  4. Destroy every structure, even those that don't pose a threat
  5. Afterwards, immediately head to the nearest small outpost and repeat

The key here is quickly massing easy, rapid victories. Yes, bigger outposts will give you a bigger reward, but they take much longer to beat, assuming you even can. It's much more efficient to just trample over a string of minor outposts, the smaller rewards building up quickly. It's also better to do this during the day, as the Piglins won't be wreaking havoc and putting you on the defensive.

You should also buy the Allay Storage Improvement at the earliest chance possible - it doesn't increase the speed of farming, but it'll increase the max amount of Prismarine (among other things) you can carry at once.

