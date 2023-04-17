How to control your mobs in Minecraft Legends

To control mobs in Minecraft Legends, players can move them around either individually or as a group, but orders are only sent to nearby minions and golems, which can make things difficult to understand. Fortunately, we can go through the control system here and how you can move minions around in Minecraft Legends, as well as how to make them target specific enemies or buildings.

How to control your mobs and give them orders in Minecraft Legends

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Telling your mobs what to do and controlling them in Minecraft Legends is a slightly vague process, but it's important to know that orders you give aren't sent to all your mobs, only those close to you. That means that if some of your mobs and golems are too far away, they won't hear what you're saying. However, when they are close enough, you can give them orders with the following button commands:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Controls Orders Result X Rally Have all nearby mobs follow you Y Quick Direct Put down a flag a short way ahead that all nearby mobs head towards RT (Hold) Banner View Select target and/or location RT (Hold) + B Charge Send one mob to the area selected, attacking any enemy they encounter RT (Hold) + B (Hold) Group Charge Send all mobs to the area selected, attacking any enemy they encounter RT (Hold) + Y Focus Target Send one mob to attack the specific location, enemy or building selected RT (Hold) + Y (Hold) Group Focus Target Send all mobs to attack the specific location, enemy or building selected RT (Hold) + D-pad Type Select Choose a specific type of mob for either the Charge or Focus Target, or group variant orders

Clearly there's a lot to all of this, but it's important to learn, as this is all an important part of Minecraft Legends - you can't beat the Piglin and Nether hordes on your own, and your Mobs don't have any sense of strategy, and don't know what to attack until you tell them. It's also going to help a lot in the chaos of Minecraft Legends multiplayer, or if you're doing one of the Lost Legends and Myths like the difficult Minecraft Legends Portal Pile.

Why aren't my mobs doing what I tell them to?

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

If your mobs and golem minions aren't following your orders, they're probably too far away. Mobs have to be pretty close to do what you tell them, otherwise they don't hear you. If they're not listening, stop moving, make sure they're close enough that they're not moving to catch up, and then give the order. You should also make sure that if you're trying to send them all to Charge or Focus on a target, that you're holding down the button to send them all (if that's what you want), and you've got the right type of mob chosen with Type Select. This last bit is a good way to pick out the Minecraft Legends best mobs for the task ahead.

Otherwise, the other reason they're not doing what you say is because they can't, for some reason or another. Mobs can't cross certain terrain like lava, or if you send them to attack a target like Minecraft Legends Nether Portal and it's already surrounded by so many mobs that there isn't space, they'll just get close and stand there, uncertain of what to do. See if you can change what's happening so they can do what you tell them, and this should be sorted out.

