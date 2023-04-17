How to fast travel in Minecraft Legends

The Minecraft Legends Fast Travel function is a pretty important one, as the huge map of the Overworld is big enough that getting around on horseback will take a lot of time. Fast Travel is an instant alternative, but how do you Fast Travel in Minecraft Legends, and how do you set up Fast Travel points to choose where you appear? We'll explain both in the guide below, so you can zoom around and get things done quickly.

Fast Travel in Minecraft Legends explained

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Fast Travel in Minecraft Legends unlocks fairly early in the main campaign, after destroying your first Piglin outpost. You'll be told once it has, and from that point on, players can fast travel to any friendly Village or Wellhouse by selecting it on the map and pressing A/X.

Fast Travel is instant, with players vanishing and reappearing at the spot they choose. However, we recommend that you don't fast travel unless you have to. As outlined in our Minecraft Legends tips, exploring is the chance to find resources, golden chests, and unique or special resources. Skipping all that is definitely quicker, but leaves you less ready to deal with whatever challenges are ahead.

How to make new fast travel points and Wellhouses

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

A fast travel point, specifically called a Wellhouse in Minecraft Legends, is a structure that players can make after the point in the main story where the Piglins first attempt to create a permanent night.

Wellhouses can be chosen from the building structures menu, and created on a large section of flat terrain with the following resources:

Wood x250

Stone x250

Iron x75

Prismarine x50

The key element here is the Prismarine cost, as Prismarine is hard to get in high quantities without a lot of effort. That's not to say that a Wellhouse is never worth building, but you shouldn't build too many of them, especially early on, when Prismarine is better spent on Improvements to upgrade your abilities.

Still, from that point on, you'll be able to fast travel to, or respawn at, any Wellhouse you've built. While not indestructible, they are pretty resilient to damage, so they likely won't be destroyed while you leave them alone.

