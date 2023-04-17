How to build structures in Minecraft Legends explained

By Joel Franey
published

How to craft, construct, create buildings and more in Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends characters present building lute
(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

How to build in Minecraft Legends? With a range of buildings, structures, defenses and spawners to construct, there's a complex set of systems for making things, with more structures to unlock later in the game. We'll cover the basics of how to build things in Minecraft Legends below, as well as how you can unlock new buildings and add them to your Songbook.

How to build in Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends building tutorial

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Building things in Minecraft Legends is broken into three categories: Combat Spawners, Player Buildings and Improvements. These are built in pretty similar ways, but do very different things for the player. We'll cover that in a second, but for now, here's how to build things:

  1. Equip anything you want to build to the Hotbar from the Songbook (RS/R3).
  2. Select either Spawners, Buildings or Improvements on the D-Pad.
  3. Select the Spawner, Building or Improvement from the Hotbar with the bumpers/shoulder buttons, then A/X to select it.
  4. Move the cursor to where you want to build this object and press A/X.
  5. If you have the resources and a spare Allay, the object will start automatically building.
  6. The object will be built in a certain amount of time, depending on its size, but rarely more than twenty seconds.
More Minecraft Legends guides

Minecraft Legends fast travel
Minecraft Legends Prismarine
Minecraft Legends Portal Pile
Minecraft Legends multiplayer
Minecraft Legends Nether Portal 

The important thing to remember is that aside from the basic resources and materials needed for the new building or Spawner, players need to have a Gold Allay ready to go, the little yellow fairy sprites who build the object for you. If all your Allays are busy building, you'll have to wait for them to finish what they're doing first before your construction starts to appear. 

You'll also need the resources to build them, which will change depending on what you're trying to make. The box in the bottom left of the screen shows both how many resources you have, as well as how much the structure you want to build will cost when you have it selected.

How to unlock new buildings and structures in Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends building improvements at well of fate

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

New buildings in Minecraft are chosen and added to your hotbar through the Songbook (RS/R3), but you'll need to have unlocked them first. While some buildings are unlocked through the main campaign, most of them are unlocked by creating Improvements at the Improvement Hubs at the Well of Fate, though this will obviously require resources to do so, such as the rare Prismarine that acts as the game's version of EXP.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Writer

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.

See comments