Minecraft movie's director tested some of its most head-scratching creations to check if they worked in-game: "Right, it checks out. It's bulletproof"

News
By published

If it's in the game, it's in the movie

A pink sheep from the Minecraft movie standing in a green grassy field.
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The appeal of Minecraft has always been: if you can imagine it, you can build it.

As it turns out, that also extends to the million-dollar budget of its Jack Black-starring movie – with its director Jared Hess making sure to test the weird and wonderful creations of the on-screen Otherworld in the Mojang game before bringing it to life on the big screen.

"Everything we designed for the film, we wanted to make sure that you could actually go and make in the game," Hess told TechRadar.

"So, even Steve's Lava Chicken Shack and all of those things, we'd be like 'Gosh, are we sure we can do this? Does it work? Okay, let's go to the game and build it right now. Right, it checks out. It's bulletproof.'"

While some constructions and oddities – such as the already-iconic Chicken Jockey – have long been part of Minecraft lore, several of the set-pieces, sequences, and designs may warp all but the most diamond-encrusted player's brain somewhat. But, according to Hess, all of the buildings and constructs you see are things you can go away and make yourself.

But those creations may only be the beginning. Speaking to GamesRadar+, Hess expressed hopes to go even further if a sequel comes to pass.

"I mean, look, there's the world's infinite, so many amazing mods and characters and biomes we haven't explored yet, so it'd be amazing," Hess said.

Dive into our breakdown of the blockbuster with our guides to A Minecraft movie's post-credits scenes and A Minecraft movie's Easter eggs.

See more Movies News
Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about live action movies
Norman Reedus in Death Stranding

A Quiet Place: Day One director set to helm live-action Death Stranding movie produced by A24
Jack Black as Steve in A Minecraft Movie.

Amid Minecraft mania at the box office, an unfinished version of the movie has leaked online after a "security breach" – and it's pure nightmare fuel
Woody Harrelson in True Detective

Woody Harrelson turned down one of the most talked-about roles in The White Lotus season 3 – because of his own real-life vacation
See more latest
Most Popular
Woody Harrelson in True Detective
Woody Harrelson turned down one of the most talked-about roles in The White Lotus season 3 – because of his own real-life vacation
A Chicken in A Minecraft Movie
A Minecraft Movie says the film was supposed to feature "hilarious" sequences and a "bunch of crazy booby traps" designed by a popular Minecraft YouTuber
Schedule I
Schedule 1 update releases in beta on Steam, adding everything from golden toilets to a new pawn shop so you can sell anything that's not drugs too
Owen Cooper in Adolescence
The team behind Netflix's surprise hit Adolescence is remaking a nuclear war drama that terrified an entire generation
Metal Gear Solid collection
Hideo Kojima says Solid Snake's "silent 'tough guy'" personality in Metal Gear 1 was the result of technical limitations
Adam Scott in Severance
Charlie Brooker says he's deliberately not watched Severance yet because people keep telling him it's like a "much better" Black Mirror
Hand holding Nintendo branded HDMI cable with Switch 2 promotional material on screen in backdrop with Peach in Mario Kart World on motorbike.
Nintendo says your old Switch HDMI cable "isn't compatible" with the Switch 2, but I'd argue that's not strictly true or helpful
Hollow Knight: Silksong
The Hollow Knight: Silksong news keeps coming - the long-awaited Metroidvania is coming to the Switch 2 alongside the OG console
George R.R. Martin
George R.R. Martin says something exciting is coming soon, but it's not The Winds of Winter: "Please don't start any rumors to that effect"
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2
Tony Gilroy says The Mandalorian is to thank for Andor: "No Baby Yoda, no Andor"