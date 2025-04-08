Minecraft movie's director tested some of its most head-scratching creations to check if they worked in-game: "Right, it checks out. It's bulletproof"

The appeal of Minecraft has always been: if you can imagine it, you can build it.

As it turns out, that also extends to the million-dollar budget of its Jack Black-starring movie – with its director Jared Hess making sure to test the weird and wonderful creations of the on-screen Otherworld in the Mojang game before bringing it to life on the big screen.

"Everything we designed for the film, we wanted to make sure that you could actually go and make in the game," Hess told TechRadar.

"So, even Steve's Lava Chicken Shack and all of those things, we'd be like 'Gosh, are we sure we can do this? Does it work? Okay, let's go to the game and build it right now. Right, it checks out. It's bulletproof.'"

While some constructions and oddities – such as the already-iconic Chicken Jockey – have long been part of Minecraft lore, several of the set-pieces, sequences, and designs may warp all but the most diamond-encrusted player's brain somewhat. But, according to Hess, all of the buildings and constructs you see are things you can go away and make yourself.

But those creations may only be the beginning. Speaking to GamesRadar+, Hess expressed hopes to go even further if a sequel comes to pass.

"I mean, look, there's the world's infinite, so many amazing mods and characters and biomes we haven't explored yet, so it'd be amazing," Hess said.

