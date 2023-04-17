How to play with friends in Minecraft Legends multiplayer

To play Minecraft Legends multiplayer online with friends can be done either competitive or cooperative, playing together to fight the Piglins or fighting each other in the Versus Mode. Both of these experiences offer very different approaches to gameplay, and we'll show you how to play all the different online multiplayer modes in Minecraft Legends below, and what you can expect from them.

How to play Minecraft Legends online multiplayer

Minecraft Legends online multiplayer can be played through any of the game's major modes, listed below:

Campaign : 4 player co-op gameplay

4 player co-op gameplay Versus : 2-8 player competitive multiplayer

2-8 player competitive multiplayer Lost Legends & Myths: 4 player co-op gameplay

You can click on any of these for more information, but you'll need to make sure that you have the relevant online service subscription, if you're on a platform that requires one for multiplayer - such as Xbox Gold, PS Plus, or the Nintendo Switch Online membership. Without one, you won't be able to play the online mode at all.

Campaign and story multiplayer

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

To play the campaign online, players can choose that option when loading their save. In the set-up page, there'll be the option to invite friends (there's no random matchmaking) who can help you in your game specifically. However, any progress you make in somebody else's game won't carry over to your game - it'll stay in theirs.

The story multiplayer allows up to four players, and they can join while you're playing. Resources are shared in multiplayer, though Allays are not - an important distinction.

Versus mode and competitive multiplayer

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Versus mode is the second and main competitive online multiplayer element, where players can battle each other. Versus has both random matchmaking and the option to play with friends, though the limited ability to communicate can prove a problem. There's also team options, as players can either play 1v1 or on 4v4 teams.

Versus mode gives each team a base - blue or orange - on a large map, and the goal is to destroy the other team's base first, using both mobs and structures. Teams clearly make a big difference as to how this is played, as some players can defend the base while others go on the attack.

Lost Legends & Myths cooperative multiplayer

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The Lost Legends & Myths are one-off challenges that can be downloaded once per month, and are a cooperative game mode (at least at time of writing) that up to four players can team up to beat, similar to how the co-op campaign works, with shared resources and unique Allays. However, unlike the campaign, players cannot join a game in progress - you form the lobby before going in and starting the challenge, with all the same restrictions as there are in the story.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission