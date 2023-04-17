Mia Goth says she sees X sequel MaXXXine as a superhero movie

After blowing fans away in the first two movies of Ti West's horror trilogy, Mia Goth has shared some exclusive insight into MaXXXine. The third movie, which is currently in production, will see her back playing her X character Maxine.

Speaking to SFX Magazine in the new issue, which features Star Trek: Picard on the cover, Goth called the film "a superhero movie". The horror star also gave some new information about the direction of the film.

"I see MaXXXine as a superhero movie – that’s how I read the script," Goth tells us. "Maxine, as a character, has come a long way. She’s a survivor, she’s gone through a lot. When we meet her again, in this new world that she’s in, she’s really fought for everything that she has, and she’s not about to give that up. She’s going to fight for what she has. She’s a badass. There’s a strength to her. And she’s a really proactive, determined, focused woman. She goes after what she wants, and she’s not really going to take no for an answer."

A24 recently shared its first look at the upcoming movie, with a photo of Goth's character's new personalized 'MAXXXINE' number plate. While story details are still few and far between, we do know it will be set five years after X. It's also got a star-filled cast including Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Halsey, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon.

Elsewhere in our interview, Goth shared some insight into Infinity Pool and "jumping into" the role. "There’s something really liberating about that," she says. "Especially for me – there’s something very quintessentially British about me and I’m always trying to maintain my composure and I’m thinking about what others are thinking. And so it’s quite a nice contrast to then be on set and just be totally wild and be able to step outside of that momentarily."

Infinity Pool is out now and MaXXXine is currently in production.