MaXXXine set photos reveal first look at Mia Goth's return

Set photos from MaXXXine have given us our first look at Mia Goth's return in the highly anticipated sequel to horror hit X.

Filming on director Ti West's eagerly awaited follow-up began this week with studio A24 sharing a snap of Goth's protagonist's new personalized number plate on Twitter – of course, it is simply 'MAXXXINE'.

Day 1 #MaXXXine pic.twitter.com/VEkl4gIjLcApril 11, 2023 See more

But now recent set photos have given us our first glimpse at what we can expect from the sequel, as Goth rocks double denim, sunglasses, and blonde hair. It appears then that Maxine is doing rather well for herself following the violent events of X as she continues to pursue her dreams of becoming a famous actor.

Little is known about the plot but we do know that the story takes place five years after X and will also star Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Halsey, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon.

mia goth on the set of maXXXine in los angeles pic.twitter.com/bBuHPk8e0lApril 13, 2023 See more

There is currently no release date for MaXXXine but with production due to only take seven weeks, we could potentially see it by the end of the year. Of course the UK only recently saw the release of Pearl in cinemas, the prequel to X, so a Ti West double bill could be on the cards for 2023 on these shores.

Following her spectacular performances in the likes of Pearl and other horror film Infinity Pool, Goth is currently very in-demand within Hollywood. She has recently been cast in Guillermo del Toro's upcoming adaptation of Frankenstein and the MCU reboot of Blade.

