Mia Goth on working with Alexander Skarsgård in Infinity Pool – and her viral screenplay moment

Infinity Pool, the latest movie from Brandon Cronenberg (son of body horror maestro David), sees Alexandar Skarsgård play James, a struggling novelist who goes on a vacation with – and bankrolled by – his wealthy wife (Cleopatra Coleman) to a luxury resort in an attempt to shake off his writer's block. Mia Goth plays fellow guest Gabi, whose introduction is the start of things rapidly going off the rails, before descending into a bloody, gory frenzy of human cloning, orgies, and increasingly nefarious behavior.

Although Goth and Skarsgård have both established themselves as regulars in smaller-budget indie movies, the pair hadn't worked together before Infinity Pool. "I felt like if I actually got to know him before we started shooting, that we might lose something that’s necessary between Gabi and James," she tells Total Film (opens in new tab) in the latest issue of the magazine, which features Renfield on the cover. "When I was doing my work, I saw his IMDb page, and there was a picture of him in his pants. I couldn’t wrap my head around it. And then, after getting to know him and becoming friends, I totally understand it. I wouldn’t expect anything less from Alex. He’s always up for a laugh."

At this year's Sundance Film Festival, Goth went viral when she ran to grab a copy of a screenplay from a fan asking her to read it. "I thought it was heart-warming," she adds to Total Film (opens in new tab) of the interaction, which was filmed and uploaded to Twitter. "I found it to be quite endearing, actually. I really commended the confidence that it takes to do something like that in a roomful of strangers. It’s a really hard industry to break through in. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. I don’t mind it at all. He seemed like a nice man. I didn’t think about it too much at all. It was two or three seconds. But that’s just what my instinct was."

