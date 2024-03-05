Max announces plans to crack down on password sharing, just like Netflix and Disney Plus

Max is set to stop its subscribers from sharing their password with friends and family, as it follows in the footsteps of other streamers such as Netflix and Disney Plus.

According to Yahoo Finance, the Warner Bros. Discovery platform "will begin to restrict the practice later this year with a wider rollout expected in 2025."

The publication goes on to state that the news of the crackdown was first shared by Bloomberg, in a report that describes the move as a direct response to shareholders, who are pressuring media companies to make their services profitable. In short, if less people are able to use other subscribers' accounts, then more people might sign up of their own accord – providing the restrictions don't put them off altogether.

(Image credit: HBO)

Netflix first announced that it was would be limiting password sharing in October 2022, before implementing a same-household rule in the US the following May. It has since taken similar measures in the UK. More recently, Disney Plus and Hulu have confirmed that they'll start trying to eliminate account sharing in March.

Max is home to some of the world's biggest small-screen titles right now, including True Detective, which was just renewed for a new season, Hacks, The White Lotus, and The Last of Us. This week, HBO confirmed that Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon would start rolling out its second season in June, which is sure to bring in plenty of viewers.

For more, check out our breakdown of the most exciting new TV shows heading our way.