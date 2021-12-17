Massive Xbox game sales see more than 950 titles at up to 50% off

Microsoft is well known for unleashing widespread Xbox game sales during the holiday season, and 2021 is proving no different. The official site has just unveiled a massive sale of Xbox deals, with discounts on some of the latest releases like Forza Horizon 5 (now $53.99) and Call of Duty: Vanguard (now $38.99).

We're seeing some of the best games of the year hovering around their lowest ever prices right now - Far Cry 6 is just 99 cents off its Black Friday rate of $35, for example. However, there are plenty of cheaper Xbox deals to see you through the holiday season as well, with particular attention paid to those older games that might be forming your Christmas backlog. Red Dead Redemption 2 is down to $23.99 right now, and you'll find Watch Dogs: Legion available for just $14.99 as well.

We're rounding up our top picks from this year's Xbox game sales just below, with the three standout offers that bring the best value for money to the table as well as some more highlights you should be aware of. However, if you're after some gifts for gamers, it's also worth checking out the Xbox gifts that we've found popping up in the Christmas sales as well.

Our top picks from Microsoft's Xbox game sales

Call of Duty Vanguard | $59.99 Call of Duty Vanguard | $59.99 $38.99 at Microsoft

Save $21 - Call of Duty: Vanguard is down to $38.99 at Microsoft right now. That's the lowest price we've seen on the web today with other retailers still charging MSRP for this latest release.



Far Cry 6 | $59.99 Far Cry 6 | $59.99 $35.99 at Microsoft

Save $24 - Far Cry 6 is another heavy 2021 release seeing some significant discounts in today's Xbox deals. Microsoft has slashed $24 from the price of the digital version, bringing it within 99 cents of its Black Friday price.



Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy | $59.99 Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy | $59.99 $38.99 at Microsoft

Save $21 - While we did see Guardians of the Galaxy down to just $25 over Black Friday, other retailers have now moved back up to a $39.99 price point. Microsoft is slightly under the average here, with its $38.99 sales price, however.



More of today's best Xbox deals

If the prices above aren't suiting, you'll find plenty more Xbox game sales around the web. We're rounding up some of our highlights and their latest prices just below.

