Mass Fortnite dance sets Guinness World Record

Over the weekend, Fortnite fans joined together at Paris Games Week to set an unconventional and oddly specific Guinness world record for the most participants in a video game emote routine. With 383 participants - all sporting pink Cuddle Team Leader hoodies for added effect - the crowd clinched the record, as Guinness confirmed on Twitter. You can watch a slice of the dance-off below. The clip features classic emotes like Hype and Fresh, as well as one kid who's absolutely killing it.

Obscure world records like these often go uncontested, and as far as I can tell, nobody else has ever tried for emote routine glory. Fortnite is also connected to some other strange records, like being the first game to receive a "not available" message in the Google Play store (as a result of Epic's decision to sell the Android version outside of the store). The Twitch-shattering collab stream between Fortnite streamer Ninja and Drake the rapper is also in Guinness' records, alongside the first Fortnite Summer Skirmish player to lose due to a coin flip and the first Fortnite player to be memorialized in-game .

Meanwhile, PUBG, our storied little planet's other explosively popular battle royale game, was awarded seven Guinness world records late last year, including fastest Steam Early Access game to sell one million units, fastest Early Access game to gross $100 million, and first Steam game to reach two million concurrent players.