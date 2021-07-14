Marvel's Spider-Man actor posts and quickly deletes photo from motion capture set

A Marvel's Spider-Man sequel may be picking up, according to a now-deleted photo from Miles Morales actor Nadji Jeter.

The photo in question recently popped up on Jeter's official Instagram. In it, we see the actor preparing for a motion capture shoot of some kind, already wearing the characteristically alien suit and having temporary markers being applied to his face. The Instagram post is gone, but it's been archived here:

July 13, 2021

In the games industry, Jeter is best known as the voice and motion capture actor for Miles Morales. He portrayed the young hero in Insomniac's original Spider-Man, Miles' dedicated expandalone game, and in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order. Before landing the role, Jeter played the side character Sam in The Last of Us, but he's only worked on Spider-Man games for several years to our knowledge.

As a result, when Jeter teased that he's been shooting motion capture again, fans immediately speculated that Miles is back in action, potentially as part of Insomniac's next Spider-Man game. Seemingly after seeing these fan theories, Jeter deleted his Instagram post.

We can't say for sure that Jeter pulled the post specifically because it sparked some Spider-Man sequel theories, nor can we say with certainty that the pictured motion capture shoot was for a new Spider-Man game, but this was definitely more than just a blip on the radar.

One thing we can say for certain is that Insomniac has every reason to make more Spider-Man games, the biggest being the critical and financial success of its first two. After getting Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales ready for the PS5 launch, perhaps the studio would take its time on a larger sequel.

That said, the only thing we know for sure is that Insomniac is currently working on an unannounced multiplayer project , which seems an unlikely (but not necessarily impossible) fit for a new Spider-Man game given how single-player-focused the first two were. There's every chance that another Spider-Man is in production – and probably fairly early production if motion capture is still ongoing, especially since Insomniac could've run into the same recording limitations that contributed to the God of War 2 delay – but that's just speculation for now.

