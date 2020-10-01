How the Spider-Man PS5 upgrades work for Miles Morales and Remastered

During its PS5 reveal, Sony surprised the world by announcing that Spidey would be web-swinging his way onto PS5 at launch. Part Miles Morales expansion, part PS5 remaster of 2018’s PS4 classic, there are several ways for Marvel stans to soar across that glistening Manhattan skyline on Sony’s new console. The only problem is, there is no free upgrade path for PS4 owners. Unlike Microsoft’s smart delivery service, Sony is only allowing players to play the un-enhanced PS4 version on their PS5. So how do you get the Spider-Man PS5 upgrade if you already own the game on PS4? Does the same apply to the Miles Morales Expansion? Don’t worry, we’re here to explain how the Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 upgrade works.

November 12 / 19

Spider-Man: Miles Morales launches on PS4 and PS5 on November 12… well, in certain parts of the world, anyway. While PS4 owners everywhere will be able to dive into Miles’ new adventure on that date, UK players won’t have access to the PS5 until a week after America, November 19.

Yet as well as Miles Morales’ new adventure, PS5 owners will also be able to enjoy a remastered version of 2018’s Spider-Man – assuming they cough up the cash.

How the Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 upgrade works across generations

As we’ve mentioned, Spider-Man: Miles Morales launches on both PS4 and PS5 on November 12. The good news? Buying this standalone expansion on PS4 grants you a free PS5 upgrade. If after buying the expansion you then decide that you want to purchase Spider-Man: Remastered, you can for a $20 (UK price TBC). Incidentally, the same upgrade path is offered for those that buy the Miles Morales standard edition on PS5.

How Spider-Man Remastered PS5 upgrades work

There is, however, a simpler way to get your full Spidey fix on PS5. If you opt to purchase the £69.99 Ultimate Edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, you will get Miles Morales on both platforms and the Spider-Man PS5 remaster. There has been some controversy surrounding PS5’s backward compatibility with PS4 saves, with Sony originally stating that players’ Spider-Man PS4 save would not transfer over to next-gen. Thankfully, however, Insomniac has recently stated that players will now be able to transfer save data over to the PS5.

While we have still only seen glimpses of the remaster in action, developer Insomniac has assured fans that the PS5 remaster is "no simple up-res". In a PlayStation blog post , the developer recently revealed that Peter Parker’s face has been changed entirely, and aside from this rather jarring shift, added that Spider-Man Remastered will feature: “better-looking characters with improved skin, eyes, hair, and facial animation [as well as] ray-traced reflections and ambient shadows, improved lighting, more pedestrians and vehicles stretching further into the distance, and the same optional performance mode offered on Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales".

