Spider-Man won’t allow save transfers between the PS4 and PS5 remaster

When the remastered version of Insomniac's Spider-Man launches later this year on the PlayStation 5, you won't be able to load up a save file from your PS4 version of the game.

Replying to a question on Twitter, the official Insomniac Twitter account ruled out save files from the PS4 version of Marvel's Spider-Man transferring over to the PS5. So if you're picking up the remastered version of the game when it arrives later this year, you'll have to start from scratch.

Saves won’t transfer from the original game to the RemasterSeptember 20, 2020

The remastered version of Spider-Man launches alongside Spider-Man: Miles Morales on day one for the PS5 (that's November 12 in the US, and November 19 in the UK). Although Miles Morales is available as a standalone purchase, you can purchase the two games together for the combined cost of $70.

It's not yet clear if you'll be able to purchase the remastered version of Marvel's Spider-Man separately from Miles Morales. What we do know is there won't be a physical release of the remastered game, so you'll have to buy digitally.

In a PlayStation Blog post last week, Insomniac lauded the technical prowess of Spider-Man's PS5 remaster. "You'll see better-looking characters with improved skin, eyes, hair, and facial animation (including our new, next-generation Peter Parker)," writes Insomniac's community director James Stevenson. Additionally, Spider-Man's PS5 remaster will offer a 4K/60FPS performance mode, just like Miles Morales will on the PS5.

There's a lot to look forward to with Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5. We've now seen our first extended gameplay of the web-slinging sequel, and it looks like the game will be getting a Spider-Verse inspired outfit.