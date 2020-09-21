Marvel's Spider-Man PS5 remaster is not set to get a physical release

Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, the PS5 version of the open-world superhero sim, won't be getting a physical release, Insomniac has confirmed.

In a response to a question posed on Twitter by a player asking whether or not there be a physical release of the PS5 remaster, Insomniac said "there no plans to release physically". The tweet confirms that you shouldn't expect to see the webslinger repackaged for the PS5 in box form for the time being.

News that the Spider-Man PS4 adventure featuring Peter Parker will be getting a PS5 upgrade came in a blog post on PlayStation's official website last week. During Sony's recent showcase, which officially confirmed the PS5 price and release date, the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Miles Morales made another appearance with a new gameplay demo. The blog post also revealed that Miles Morales will be releasing on PS4 as well.

"The remaster for the PS5 is no simple up-res, as many of the game's art assets have been completely updated to take advantage of the PS5 console's horsepower." Insomniac's community director James Stevenson writes. "You'll see better-looking characters with improved skin, eyes, hair, and facial animation (including our new, next-generation Peter Parker)."

"Making full use of the PS5, the remaster will support 3D audio and the DualSense's haptic feedback, and will feature ray-traced reflections, improved lighting, ambient shadows, and more pedestrians and vehicles in the distance. Along with "the same optional performance mode offered on Spider-Man: Miles Morales, allowing you to play the game at a targeted 60fps frame rate." Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered is also set to get three new Spider-Man suits, new photo mode features, and new trophies.

It's still not entirely clear if the PS5 remastered version of Marvel's Spider-Man will be released separately. In the blog post, it states that the upgraded version for the next-gen console will be included in the Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition along will all three Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps DLC packs. The Ultimate edition is set to release both physically and digitally on the PS5's launch day.

In other news, Spider-Man Miles Morales Into the Spiderverse suit leaks online.