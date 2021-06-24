Insomniac is working on an unannounced multiplayer project

Hot off the heels of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Insomniac Games is working on a new, unannounced multiplayer project, and it's hiring for five different positions that are key to its development.

The studio took to Twitter on Thursday to spread word of the new career opportunities, and in doing so revealed plans for an "exciting" new multiplayer project. It's unclear at this point if the project is a new IP, a new game from an existing IP, or a new game mode coming to a game that's already out. It's worth reminding that Insomniac has said in no uncertain terms that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will not be getting a multiplayer mode, but it's possible the studio is working on a multiplayer add-on for Marvel's Spider-Man and/or the standalone Miles Morales expansion.

Insomniac is hiring! We have five new job openings for a multiplayer project.

Insomniac is looking for a creative director, multiplayer systems designer, story lead, art director, and VFX artist to work on the mystery multiplayer game. Again, there's only so much you can glean from job listings, but there are some small clues in the studio's language. For instance, the description for the story lead says responsibilities will include developing "episodic and nonlinear storylines," suggesting there could be several self-contained stories in the game.

Elsewhere, the systems designer job listing says the person will be responsible for overseeing "player interactions and systems (including combat, navigation, progression, and economy) for a multiplayer environment." Not much there either, but it does sound like there will be some sort of progression system and in-game economy, which are both pretty much standard in modern multiplayer games.

Regardless of the fact that we know next to nothing about Insomniac's multiplayer project, it's notable that the studio is working on something multiplayer at all. Though there are multiplayer components in some of the studio's recent VR efforts, the last full-on multiplayer game the studio developed was 2013's Fuse. Of course, before that was the classic Resistance series, which had single-player and multiplayer modes.

