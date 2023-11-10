Marvel's Spider-Man 2's beloved Spider-Cube glitch is back, baby

The infamous cube glitch in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has reared its blocky head again.

When Spider-Man 2 launched last month, it took just a few days for players to uncover a rather peculiar glitch, that saw Peter Parker and Miles Morales transform into a white cube. This wasn't just in the game's menus - they were swinging through New York City as fully-formed white cubes, complete with traversal abilities intact.

Shortly after, developer Insomniac patched out the cube glitch, but some players kind of missed the little gimmick. Well, their prayers have now been answered, because according to the player below, the cube glitch is alive and well in Spider-Man 2 once again.

Apparently, the cube can be reinstated simply by selecting Peter's 'Kumo' skin in the suits menu. According to the player, this only affected Peter at first, turning him into a white, web-slinging cube, but Miles apparently followed suit shortly afterward, also breaking free of his human form.

We're still none the wiser as to why the cube glitch actually exists in the first place. Does it truly only affect the playable characters in Spider-Man 2? Was it used during development for any testing purposes? Maybe there are some questions we're never meant to know the answers to.

This isn't the first time Insomniac has removed a pretty fun bug. Earlier this week, the developer patched out the ability to free-roam NYC as Venom, eliminating one of the bigger exploits in the sequel. In all fairness, it's hardly fair for the criminals of NYC to have Venom breathing down their necks.

Check out our Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Spider Bot locations guide for a full list of where you can find every gadget throughout the city.