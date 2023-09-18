Marvel's Avengers is on sale for $4 before it's scrubbed from storefronts forever

Marvel's Avengers will soon be scrubbed from storefronts forever, but until then, you can pick up a copy for next to nothing.

Crystal Dynamics previously revealed plans to end support for the ill-fated live-service title on September 30, 2023, at which time it will no longer be available to buy on digital stores. Now, with that date fast approaching, the game's price has been drastically reduced.

Currently, Marvel's Avengers is being offered at 90% off the usual asking price on both Steam and the PlayStation Store, meaning you can get it for just $3.99. Although it won't be available to buy when the end of the month rolls around, at least digitally - there may still be some boxed versions floating about - both its single-player and multiplayer modes will still be playable for those who own the game.

Announcing that it would be pulling support for Marvel's Avengers back in January, Crystal Dynamics said, "We know this is disappointing news as everyone in our community has such a connection to these characters and their stories. We're so, so grateful that you came on this adventure with us. Your excitement for Marvel's Avengers – from your epic Photo Mode shots, to your threads theorizing who our next Heroes would be, to your Twitch streams – has played a large part in bringing this game to life."

Marvel's Avengers got its last major update back in March, which was a bittersweet affair for fans, some of whom regard the game as a missed opportunity, while others see it as a "misunderstood" game. In our Marvel's Avengers review, we said its "snappy, fun campaign full of great VO ends too soon, and the game-as-service that comes after is paper thin."

As for Crystal Dynamics, the studio is currently hard at work on the next Tomb Raider game. Billed as a "cinematic action-adventure" built on Unreal Engine 5, we know that Amazon Games on publishing duties, but all else about it is a mystery waiting to be unearthed.

