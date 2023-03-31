Marvel's Avengers fans mourn the "misunderstood" superhero game as its final update goes live

By Jordan Gerblick
published

For some, now might be the ideal time to try Marvel's Avengers for the first time

Marvel's Avengers
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Marvel's Avengers players are pouring one out for Crystal Dynamics' ensemble superhero game as its final major update goes live on all platforms.

Update 2.8, which is live now, is basically a free-for-all for Marvel's Avengers faithfuls who still plan on playing now that the game has essentially been relegated to maintenance-only status. 

Crystal Dynamics says (opens in new tab) the update "unlocks nearly all Marketplace items for free, in addition to adding final buffs that will make Heroes feel more powerful as you continue to enjoy Marvel's Avengers in the future!"

Here (opens in new tab) you can read the studio's detailed plans for Marvel's Avengers' "end-of-support" transition period, which will last until September 30, at which point all official support will cease. In addition to all of the outfits, emotes, takedowns, and nameplates that'll be automatically added to your Hero Card after you install version 2.8, Crystal Dynamics is also giving all players who have at least one achievement by April 1 Iron Man's Variable Threat Response battle suit.

The vibe in the community in the wake of Marvel's Avengers' final update is generally bittersweet. For all its flaws, the game has its diehards, many of whom see Marvel's Avengers as a missed opportunity that once held a lot of potential. 

Others are simply thankful for what they consider to be a "misunderstood" game.

Others still say that, with almost everything being free and characters seeing significant buffs, now might be the time for Marvel's Avengers naysayers to give it a shot at long last. 

For those in the latter camp considering checking out Marvel's Avengers for the first time, it shouldn't be too hard to find it at a discounted price through a reputable retailer, but if you're a Game Pass subscriber, you don't have to pay anything extra to play it there.

Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.