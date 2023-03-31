Marvel's Avengers fans mourn the "misunderstood" superhero game as its final update goes live

Marvel's Avengers players are pouring one out for Crystal Dynamics' ensemble superhero game as its final major update goes live on all platforms.

Update 2.8, which is live now, is basically a free-for-all for Marvel's Avengers faithfuls who still plan on playing now that the game has essentially been relegated to maintenance-only status.

Crystal Dynamics says (opens in new tab) the update "unlocks nearly all Marketplace items for free, in addition to adding final buffs that will make Heroes feel more powerful as you continue to enjoy Marvel's Avengers in the future!"

Here (opens in new tab) you can read the studio's detailed plans for Marvel's Avengers' "end-of-support" transition period, which will last until September 30, at which point all official support will cease. In addition to all of the outfits, emotes, takedowns, and nameplates that'll be automatically added to your Hero Card after you install version 2.8, Crystal Dynamics is also giving all players who have at least one achievement by April 1 Iron Man's Variable Threat Response battle suit.

The vibe in the community in the wake of Marvel's Avengers' final update is generally bittersweet. For all its flaws, the game has its diehards, many of whom see Marvel's Avengers as a missed opportunity that once held a lot of potential.

Such a sad day 😞 😢 so much potential. @embracergroup you should really find the right team and put this on Unreal Engine 5 with season passes. There is an opportunity for this game to excel with the right vision and leadership @PlayAvengersMarch 31, 2023 See more

An underwhelming end to a game that had so much potential to be great. The graphics/art were great, combat was great, campaign was great, yet those things were ruined by lack of proper direction. I wish we could've gotten closure to the Kree Invasion, Ultron, Captain Marvel, etc. https://t.co/1qtTrLRDMgMarch 31, 2023 See more

For all the ups and downs, this game was something truly special and it was clear right from the start that those who worked on it truly cared, and as a player that meant the world. Thank you 🫡March 31, 2023 See more

Others are simply thankful for what they consider to be a "misunderstood" game.

Farewell to this misunderstood game. I had lots of fun playing this and just as much fun photographing it. I hope more people get to enjoy it after this final update. ❤️ https://t.co/guqRcVClM5 pic.twitter.com/SPX72xSoT4March 31, 2023 See more

THANK YOU, @PlayAvengers! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻This game gave me so many good moments. I made new friends, battles and had so much fun. It's been 3 years of great adventures. 🥹💙✨THANK YOU COMMUNITY! 💜#AvengersGame pic.twitter.com/DiMAjo8xtDMarch 31, 2023 See more

Others still say that, with almost everything being free and characters seeing significant buffs, now might be the time for Marvel's Avengers naysayers to give it a shot at long last.

The game's dying patch went live today making everything free and buffing characters.May unironically be semi worth checking out now.Sad the dev cycle ended before more cool characters were added though. https://t.co/GSVWuR5nMoMarch 31, 2023 See more

In case y'all missed it and are still interested in playing #MarvelsAvengers I'm probably gonna check it out myself before it shuts down for good in September. https://t.co/5x26HVQWekMarch 31, 2023 See more

anyway now im going to buy marvel’s avengers https://t.co/L9nB92DWVEMarch 31, 2023 See more

For those in the latter camp considering checking out Marvel's Avengers for the first time, it shouldn't be too hard to find it at a discounted price through a reputable retailer, but if you're a Game Pass subscriber, you don't have to pay anything extra to play it there.

