Marvel's Avengers clarifies MCU-inspired skins being locked behind premium currency

The Marvel's Avengers Twitter account has clarified that Marvel Cinematic Universe-inspired skins added to the game this Spring will be available exclusively as microtransaction purchases.

Earlier this month, Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics announced the Red Room Takeover event scheduled for launch this Spring, which would feature rewards including outfits inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yesterday, the official Marvel's Avengers Twitter account followed up with the message just below, clarifying that these MCU-inspired items would only be available through the in-game store using the game's premium currency.

To clarify, the outfits inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be available exclusively in the Marketplace for purchase with credits.March 30, 2021 See more

This has drawn the ire of the the Avengers player base, to a certain degree. Some among the game's community were under the impression that the MCU-inspired skins would be available to earn during the Red Room Takeover event, going off the wording of the original announcement in the first tweet embedded above. The first tweet does refer to the skins as "rewards," hence the follow-up from the Marvel's Avengers Twitter account clarifying the matter.

Now though, the MCU skins for characters in Marvel's Avengers will be available exclusively through the in-game store, with no word on pricing. Right now, Crystal Dynamics hasn't announced a firm release date outside "Spring" for the Red Room Takeover event, so we'll have to keep an eye out for any further information regarding the release date, as well as which skins, in particular, will actually be featured in the game.

This all comes shortly after Hawkeye was added to the game earlier this month. On March 18, Hawkeye debuted as a free playable character on all platforms, while Marvel's Avengers also received a free next-gen upgrade for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, for anyone who already owned the game on either current-gen platform.

Looking further ahead than the Red Room Takeover event this Spring, we have the Black Panther expansion to look forward to later this year. Black Panther: War for Wakanda was unveiled earlier this month at a Square Enix showcase event, and will star the Wakandan Prince himself, entering the game as another free playable character alongside the likes of Kate Bishop and Hawkeye.

If you're thinking about delving into Crystal Dynamics's game for the first time, head over to our Avengers game tips guide for helpful hints on getting started.