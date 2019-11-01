Ant-Man 3 confirmed and will be directed by Peyton Reed

Ant-Man 3 is happening and will be helmed by the same director as the other two movies in the franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter . Peyton Reed will lead the as-yet-untitled Ant-Man 3, having directed both Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, so the choice isn't all that surprising.

Ant-Man 3 will release during Marvel Phase 4 , along with a Doctor Strange sequel, the Black Widow movie, and a slew of other films and television shows. Back in October, Kevin Feige teased Ant-Man 3, telling the New York Times that "the chess pieces were arranged very purposefully after Endgame. Those that are off the board are off, and those that are still on, you never know."

Scott Lang (Ant-Man) played a crucial role in the Avengers beating Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, as he's the one who provided the quantum technology that let them start messing around with time. In Endgame, Lang returns after being trapped in the quantum realm to discover his daughter has aged dramatically. Who knows what the plot of the third Ant-Man movie could be, but Surprise Teenage Daughter would provide some great diamonds for Paul Rudd to mine.

There's no release date or title for Ant-Man 3, but THR reports that "sources say the plan is to shoot at the end of 2020 or top of 2021 for a likely release in 2022" and that the "sequels Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder will shoot before Ant-Man 3."