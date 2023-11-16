Spider-Man fans think they have worked out Madame Web's story, following that puzzling trailer

Marvel fans think Madame Web could still be about protecting baby Peter Parker, despite the Sony movie's first trailer not really hinting at that at all – and some of them are so confident, they're already gearing themselves up for a second teaser to prove it.

Starring Adam Scott, Sydney Sweeney, Tahar Rahim, and Dakota Johnson, the upcoming flick centers on New York-based paramedic Cassandra Web, whose clairvoyant abilities allow her to see into the "spider world". When three young women with web-slinging abilities are threatened by a seemingly ruthless killer named Ezekiel Sims, Cassandra must use her powers to keep the trio safe.

American Horror Story's Emma Roberts, who we glimpse from the back at some sort of baby shower in a featurette, is rumored to be playing a pregnant Mary Parker, too, which supports the theory that the film might see Cassandra protect her, and subsequently her future son Peter Parker. Think The Terminator... and Sarah and John Connor.

First look at Emma Roberts in Madame Web as we see her backside in a new featurette that Sony released.This scene looks to be a baby shower for Mary Parker (Emma Roberts) who will be pregnant with Peter Parker in this movie. pic.twitter.com/DjhdFXIK23November 15, 2023 See more

After the film's trailer swung into action recently, Chipsahoy523 took to Reddit to point out: "Ezekiel Sims can see the future and sees Morlun coming after the Spider totems (and maybe destroying the universe in the process?), so he attempts to stop that from happening by killing a young Peter before he's bitten."

Meanwhile, Savethethrowaways777 argues that they could be saving plot details for future promos: "Is it just me or does this not resemble the 'Protect Baby Peter Parker/Mary Parker' plot at all? Perhaps they're saving it for trailer 2 or even release?"

"Mary and Ben Parker are in the cast, so I imagine that is still the plot," says another discussion board user.

With such a focus of Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, and Isabela Merced's young Spider-Women, though, some reckon that'll be saved for the finale or even a sequel.

"The visions we see Web having are chronologically close to the present time, e.g. only shortly into the future," notes TheOutcastBoi. "Given Peter hasn't been born yet, and so is at least 15 years out from getting his powers, my guess is Sims hasn't even seen him in his visions yet, since the other Spider-Women seem to be a heck of a lot closer to gaining their powers.

"My guess is, Web helps the Spider-Women power up in order to defend themselves from Sims, and they successfully fend him off for the first time (not beat him, he's still after them and it's close, but he's pushed back), and it's only after that happens he sees Peter, and immediately switches his focus to hunting down Mary Parker. And so the final act of the film is the four Spider-Women, now fully powered up and in their costumes, taking on Sims to protect Mary and Unborn Peter."

Directed by S.J. Clarkson, Madame Web releases in cinemas on February 14, 2024. For more, check out the new superhero movies and upcoming movies heading our in the coming months.