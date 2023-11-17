Madame Web is already getting memed for one incredible line in the trailer

Madame Web may have only just released its first trailer, but it's getting memed already.

The film stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic who gains clairvoyant powers. One incredible line of dialogue, though, has got the internet laughing.

"He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died," Cassandra says of the film's villain, dead seriously.

Naturally, the internet has taken the line and run with it. "In another life, I would have really liked… just being in the Amazon… with your mom… when she was researching spiders… right before she died," writes one Twitter user, complete with a picture of Ke Huy Quan's Waymond in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In another life, I would have really liked… just being in the Amazon… with your mom… when she was researching spiders… right before she died

Someone else has Oppenheimer'd the dialogue, to hilarious effect: "Oppenheimer: Albert? When I came down to see who was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders—

Einstein: Right before? I remember it well. What of it?

Oppenheimer: I believe she died…"

Oppenheimer: Albert? When I came down to see who was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders—Einstein: Right before? I remember it well. What of it?Oppenheimer: I believe she died…

Another memer has used Parasite for their take on the line, and another draws on The Banshees of Inisherin:

he was in. the amazon. with my mom. when she was researching spiders right before she died.

well there goes that dream of being in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died

The trailer has spurred plenty more conversation online, too, with some fans convinced they've worked out the plot – while a Spider-Man comic book writer, who created the villain Ezekiel Sims, seems slightly confused.

Madame Web hits theaters February 16, 2024.