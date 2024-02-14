Madame Web post-credits scene: Does the Marvel movie have a post-credits scene?

Madame Web is now out in theaters as we're introduced to the latest superhero in Sony's Marvel universe. Cassandra Webb (played by Dakota Johnson) is a New York City paramedic who finds out she has clairvoyance skills. In a Final Destination-style set-up, her visions lead her on a mission to protect three women who are destined to be murdered. All the while, she must try and work out who is behind the future attack.

Now, as it's a superhero movie, you'll likely be wondering what twists and turns are on the way, especially given the film's links to the Spider-Man universe. With most Marvel movies, the biggest revelations happen in the post-credits scenes too, from wild cameos to set-ups for future movies. But is that the case here? Read on for what you need to know about the Madame Web post-credits.

Does Madame Web have a post-credits scene?

No, Madame Web does not have a post-credits scene. Unlike most Marvel movies, there is no stinger at the end of the superhero film, nor is there a mid-credits reveal.

This is unusual for Sony's Marvel films, which tend to hide clues to the future of the superhero universe during their sign-off. For example, the Morbius post-credits scene seemingly set up the Sinister Six, while the Venom 2 post-credits scene contained a huge link to the MCU.

However, just because there is no post-credits stinger, doesn't mean there aren't some big revelations. For a spoiler-filled deep dive into all of those, check out our Madame Web ending explained.

Why doesn't Madame Web have a post-credits scene?

Madame Web producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has opened up about why they decided to skip the post-credits in the movie. Speaking to ComicBook.com, he explained this wasn't a "conscious" decision.

"It wasn't a conscious decision to say 'We're not going going to do that since everybody else does it,' but we really liked having the ambiguity of it and having the promise of it that stood hand to hand where that other piece would then solidify it in a certain direction," he said.

Part of the reasoning behind this too seems to be the decision not to tie Madame Web to any other Spider-Man story. Bonaventura added: "We made a decision early on that the advantage in this story was not to attach it to all these other stories. We tip the hat. But really, we wanted to concentrate on a character journey, and I think some of the superhero fatigue that people talk about is because those movies are often not about the central character."

