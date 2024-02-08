Dakota Johnson says it was a "dream" getting to wear her Madame Web suit as she points out hidden detail

When we first glimpsed Dakota Johnson's super suit from the upcoming Sony Marvel movie Madame Web, it was in the strangest of places... on an Ocean Spray bottle spotted in China.

While a clearer image emerged shortly after the bottle was seen online, it doesn't seem to have an official source, and the posters and trailers have so far kept the titular hero's look under wraps – which has left fans itching to see more of the red get-up. Now, Johnson has teased a hidden element of the costume that is sure to amplify that: its bell-bottomed trousers.

"Having a superhero suit made for my body was like, you know, you dream of those kinds of things," the actor tells Total Film and GamesRadar+. "That was very cool and really fun. Her super suit is unlike any other hero's suit I've ever seen, too? It's really chic, it has these flared legs, like bell bottoms."

Set in 2003, which goes some way to explaining the somewhat retro style choice, Madame Web follows New York City-based paramedic Cassie (Johnson), who inexplicably finds herself with psychic abilities following a near-death experience. Soon, she's plagued with terrifying snapshots into the immediate future... which isn't ideal when you're a first responder racing against the clock on a daily basis.

(Image credit: Sony/Marvel Entertainment)

One random evening, she sees a horrifying vision of a man murdering three young women and saves them all by intervening, which subsequently thrusts the foursome into a dangerous game of cat and mouse with the determined, ruthless killer.

Just how much time Cassie spends in the bell-bottomed suit remains to be seen. As we mentioned earlier, in all of the trailers and featurettes, she's simply been sporting blue jeans, a dark top, and a red leather look jacket. Curiously, we do get looks at Julia Cornwall (Sydney Sweeney), Mattie Franklin (Celeste O'Connor), and Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced) in their Spider-Woman threads, though...

Madame Web releases on February 14. While we wait, check out all the new superhero movies heading our way. Keep an out for a future episode of the Inside Total Film podcast to hear more from our chat with Johnson, as well as fellow cast member Tahar Rahim and director S. J. Clarkson.