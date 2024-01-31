Madame Web director on connections to the Marvel universe: "I would probably say watch this space"

The latest installment in Sony's Spider-Man universe is Madame Web – and, like with any Marvel movie, questions already abound about how the film could be connected to the wider world.

While Sony Pictures stresses the standalone, "meanwhile, in another universe…" of it all, that won't stop devotees of the intricately woven screen universe – that sees Disney's MCU sharing Spider-Man with Sony – wanting to know precisely where Madame Web is caught within it.

"I'm really excited for you to see the film and the potential of what it could be, that's for sure," says director S.J. Clarkson enigmatically, speaking to Total Film in our new issue, which features Dune 2 on the cover and is out this Thursday. "But I would probably say watch this space." Your spidey sense ought to be tingling right about now.

Madame Web stars Johnson in the title role, with Isabela Merced, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Tahar Rahim, Adam Scott, and Emma Roberts filling out the cast.

The film sees Johnson's Cassandra Webb begin to have visions of the future, foreseeing a mysterious masked man attempting to kill her and several other women.

Elsewhere in our conversation, Clarkson also teased the similarities between the Sony Marvel movie and Netflix's Jessica Jones. "There's a grittiness," she says saying that both characters are "a little bit abrasive, a bit quirky, and on the outer edges of things".

Madame Web releases this February 14. You can read more about it, and a whole lot else besides, in the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday, February 1. Check out the covers below:

(Image credit: Total Film/Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/Photo by Jack Davison)

