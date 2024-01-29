Madame Web director teases similarities between Sony Marvel movie and Netflix's Jessica Jones: "There's a grittiness"

Madame Web is set to follow in the footsteps of hit Netflix series Jessica Jones, says director S. J. Clarkson, as she teases the Sony Marvel movie's "grounded" and "gritty" tone.

In the new issue of Total Film, which features Dune: Part 2 on the cover and is out this Thursday, the British filmmaker, who has worked on titles such as Orange is the New Black, Bates Motel, and The Defenders, describes Jones' and Madame Web protagonist Cassandra Web as "loners". Not only that, but they're both "a little bit abrasive, a bit quirky, and on the outer edges of things".

"With JJ, she had PTSD. That [sense of] reality to it was its success in a way. I suppose it's the same with Madame Web," she continues. Clarkson previously helmed the opening two episodes of Jessica Jones, 'AKA Ladies Night' and 'AKA Crush Syndrome', so it's no wonder the two titles have their likenesses.

Starring Adam Scott, Sydney Sweeney, Tahar Rahim, and Dakota Johnson, who can be seen in Total Film's exclusive image above, Clarkson's latest centers on New York-based paramedic Cassandra Web, whose clairvoyant abilities allow her to see into the "spider world" – and the future, too. When three young women with web-slinging abilities are threatened by a seemingly ruthless killer named Ezekiel Sims, Cassandra must use her powers to keep the trio safe.

Madame Web releases on February 14. You can read more about it, and a whole lot else besides, in the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday, February 1. Check out the covers below:

