Blumhouse has released a second trailer for M3GAN – and it's just as wild as the last.

In the trailer, which can be viewed above, we get to see more of M3GAN's transformation from a harmless, AI best friend to a cold-blooded killer. Gemma (Allison Williams), the inventor of the Model 3 Generative Android, pairs the doll with her grieving niece Cady (Violet McGraw), who becomes the doll's 'primary user.' Later on, M3GAN declares that she herself is now the primary user – and violence ensues.

Bella Poarch's 'D'olls' plays over the trailer, adding an ominous flare with lyrics like, "Dolls kill / don't provoke us or we will / push you downhill."

It was reported last month that Blumhouse is "so pleased" with both the film and its viral trailer – which has over 300 million views since being released in October – that a sequel is already being discussed.

The film is directed by Gerard Johnstone, based on an idea that James Wan had pitched to Warner Bros. via his production company Atomic Monster. Wan and Jason Blum of Blumhouse have recently decided to merge their companies and make one big commercial horror empire.

The horror is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association for "violent content and terror, some strong language, and a suggestive reference."

M3GAN is set to hit theaters in the United States on January 6, moving up one week from its original January 13 release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond.